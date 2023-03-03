From IIT, a device that can store data even when the power’s off

A research team led by Professor Pranaba Kisho Muduli of IIT Delhi and Professor Debanjan Bhowmik of IIT Bombay has developed new neuromorphic hardware using magnetic materials. The device is capable of storing data even when the power is off. It functions similarly to a synapse in the neurological system.

The findings have been published in the Applied Electronic Materials (ACS) journal.

“These days, interactive voice assistants like Alexa and Siri have made it very easy to obtain a response to a query or get some tasks done online. However, the procedure that occurs in the background is quite intricate. It involves delivering the speech data to the cloud over the internet, processing the data in the cloud, and then providing the response to the device,” said a statement by IIT Delhi on Thursday.

The experimental work was carried out mainly by Ram Singh Yadav, a PhD student at the Department of Physics, IIT Delhi, and jointly supervised by Professor Muduli and Professor Bhowmik.

IIT Delhi further said that this was the first experimental demonstration of the neuromorphic device using magnetic materials from India.