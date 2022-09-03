scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

IIT-Delhi’s Covid response a model of how engineering, tech can help in public crisis: President Murmu

The President also encouraged students and researchers to look for solutions to environmental challenges

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the closing ceremony of diamond jubilee celebrations of IIT Delhi (PTI Photo)

Speaking at the closing ceremony of IIT-Delhi’s Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu said the institute’s research and development projects in the early stages of the pandemic is “a model of how engineering and technology institutions can play a role in a public health crisis”.

“Such institutions often run the risk of existing in isolation, as ivory towers. That is why it is all the more heartening to note that IIT-Delhi has always seen itself as part of the larger community and it has been extra sensitive to its responsibility towards society… Rising to the challenge of containing the virus, the institute initiated important research and development projects… rapid antigen test kits, PPEs, antimicrobial fabrics, high-efficiency face masks and low-cost ventilators, among other things. IIT-Delhi’s contribution to India’s fight against Covid has been a model of how engineering and technology institutions too can play a role in a public health crisis. The glorious past of this institute gives us an assurance that it will play a crucial role in the future as India enters the Amrit Kaal,” she said.

She also encouraged students and researchers to look for solutions to environmental challenges. “Looking towards 2047, climate change poses a serious challenge. As a developing country with a high population base, our energy requirement for economic growth is very high. Hence, we need to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. India, as you are aware, has taken a praiseworthy lead in the international stage to promote solar energy. In the years to come, as the world anxiously looks for technological solutions to environmental challenges, I trust India’s young engineers and scientists will help humankind achieve a breakthrough,” she said.

Read |Delhi BJP MLAs to meet President, demand dismissal of AAP govt

The President inaugurated the institute’s Research and Innovation Park, the stated aim of which is to facilitate interactions between the institute, entrepreneurs and government agencies “to accelerate research translation, provide avenues for the institute’s students and faculty to interact more closely with industry and bring to market technological breakthroughs”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Tracing the growth of the institute over 60 years, Director Rangan Banerjee noted that it has grown from an average of 400 graduates per year to 2,500 graduates in recent years, that it has transitioned to a predominantly postgraduate institute, and that its gender diversity has improved with 29% women students now.

More from Delhi
Read |After protests by students, IIT-Delhi partially rolls back fee hike for PG programmes

Banerjee quoted the example of 2016 graduate Anu Meena as an example of the institute’s “transformational educational experience”. “… she came from a small village, Manoli in Rajasthan, studied in her village school in Hindi till the 8th class — she succeeded in qualifying the JEE in 2011 and joined the Integrated B.Tech and MTech programme in Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering. She was a first-generation graduate and flourished at IIT-Delhi. In 2014, she was the sportswoman of the year and graduated in 2016. In 2018, she was recognised as a ‘Forbes 30 under 30 Asia’ for her startup. Today her company, Agrowave, touches farmers’ lives,” he said.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 09:50:24 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra tribal man missing, father blames kin of Muslim woman he had eloped with

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Afghanistan finish at 175/6, Gurbaz scores 84
Follow Live Updates

Afghanistan finish at 175/6, Gurbaz scores 84

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement