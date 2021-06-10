IIT-Delhi to start new PG programme in Electric Mobility

A view of IIT-Delhi campus. The Board of the institute had recently given approval to start the programme. (File photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is all set to start a new Post Graduate programme ‘M. Tech in Electric Mobility’ from the upcoming academic session. 2021-22. It will be offered by the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART).

The Board of the institute had recently given approval to start the programme.

“Candidates with 4-year Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Production Engineering, Mechatronics, Automobile, Manufacturing Science/Engineering, and GATE qualified in either Electrical Engineering (EE) or Mechanical Engineering (ME) or Production and Industrial Engineering (PI) disciplines will be eligible to apply for the two-year Master’s degree programme in Electric Mobility to be offered by IIT Delhi,” IIT-D said in a statement.

In addition, “sponsored candidates” from industry/academia/government organizations will be “encouraged” to apply.

“The new M.Tech. programme in “Electric Mobility” is multidisciplinary in nature and will cover key aspects related to electric vehicles, drivetrain, chargers and charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, Battery Management System, reusability of energy storage elements, reliability, automotive health monitoring, Automotive NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness), vehicle dynamics, autonomous and connected vehicles, vehicular telematics, and materials for electric vehicle, along with hands on practice and design in laboratories,” IIT-D said.

B K Panigrahi, Head, CART said, “The new PG program has been designed with active participation of leading professionals from academia and industry. Moreover, CART is already actively engaged and working with many industries on forefront projects in EVs. The students will get the opportunity to work with state-of-art laboratory facility and will also be exposed to work on various simulation software and HIL platforms.”

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi focuses on conducting “high end research and development in the area of battery-operated electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, storage and alternate energy sources, autonomous and connected vehicles”.