IIT-Delhi to start BTech in energy engineering from next academic session

IIT-Delhi has launched a new BTech in energy engineering programme from the coming academic session. Students who qualified the JEE (Advanced) 2021 will be eligible for admission to the undergraduate programme to be offered by the institute’s Department of Energy Science and Engineering (DESE).

“The new UG programme is going to start from the academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students. There is a critical need to develop human resources with the capacity to address various energy and environment-related challenges holistically with the necessary foresight and vision,” said Professor K A Subramanian, Head, DESE.

“The BTech programme in Energy Engineering is designed to equip the students with the essential knowledge and skills to take up the energy sector challenges and provide solutions to the problems towards achieving sustainable energy, which is accessible, available, and affordable. Energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors. It is in a critical transition from conventional to clean and renewable energy resulting in ample placement opportunities in energy sectors,” he added.

In a statement, IIT-D said the institute’s 45-year-old Centre for Energy Studies, which is now DESE, is “one of the oldest centres in the country imparting education in the energy domain and engaged in cutting-edge research through its three M. Tech., and Doctoral (Ph.D.) programmes”.

Speaking about the programme, IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao, said, “Energy is crucial as it has considerable implications on economic development and environmental sustainability. Hence, many opportunities exist in the energy sector. Students, who are passionate about taking up a career in energy sector, may explore to join the new BTech in Energy Engineering programme being offered by IIT-Delhi.”

“The Institute has a strong academic and entrepreneurship culture. The educational structure of IIT-Delhi ensures depth in one subject area with sufficient width in other areas allowing a student to obtain an all-round education with 50% education coming from the parent department and the remaining 50% coming from other departments,” he added.