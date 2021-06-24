IIT-Delhi to start ‘Master of Public Policy’ course from upcoming academic year 2021-22

The programme would “supply the human resources required to build institutional capacity and enhance political processes on questions related to STI and the public interest in India and beyond”. (File Photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is starting a ‘Master of Public Policy (MPP)’ postgraduate programme from the upcoming academic session 2021-22 with a “focus on Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) and development”.

The course will be offered by the School of Public Policy (SPP).

“The objective of this new programme is to provide interdisciplinary training to students from diverse backgrounds and transform them into top-quality policy professionals and policy scholars. The programme will focus on developing critical thinking, analytical abilities, and ethical practices among the students, equipping them to take on STI & public policy issues in the spirit of furthering the public interest,” IIT-D said in a statement.

They said the programme would “supply the human resources required to build institutional capacity and enhance political processes on questions related to STI and the public interest in India and beyond”.

Ambuj Sagar, Head of SPP, said, “We are very excited to launch this new programme. Given its focus on science, technology, innovation (STI) and development, it is the first programme of its kind in India. We believe that it will help students understand and contribute to how STI can address developmental challenges in a better way, the importance of which cannot be overstated and will only grow over time.”

“And of course, the students will have the chance to partake of the broader rich academic environment of IIT Delhi. All in all, we believe that this will be an exciting and unique learning opportunity for the students,” he added.

IIT-D said the qualifying degrees for the two-year MPP programme are Bachelor’s degrees such as MBBS, BA LLB (Hon), B.Arch., B.Tech., BSc (Ag), BVSc, or equivalent; and postgraduate degrees such as MA, MSc, MPhil, Integrated MSc/MA, MTech or equivalent. Additionally, “sponsored candidates from various industries/ academia/ government organizations will be encouraged to apply”.

“The MPP students may find career opportunities in various capacities (consultants, researchers, academics) at various levels (local, regional, national, international) in various fields (agriculture, environment, health, education, and entrepreneurship), engaging with issues pertaining to (but not necessarily limited to) STI and public policy. The IIT Delhi Board has recently given its approval to start the new Master of Public Policy programme,” the institute said.