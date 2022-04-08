IIT-Delhi to organise annual science and tech fest ‘Tryst’ from April 15-17

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will organise its annual science and technology festival ‘Tryst’ from April 15-17.

The institute said that US-based Graphite GTC, a leading no-code software development platform, would be the title sponsor for Tryst 2022, which is considered to be “north India’s largest technical festival”.

“In association with various technical clubs and societies at IIT-Delhi, Tryst will present a rich variety of events like Drone Racing League, Robotics Competition, Coding Hackathons, and workshops by Google and IBM,” it said in a statement.

“The fest will witness lectures by experts from various fields. Prof Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi will be the keynote speaker at a conclave on Transforming Healthcare.

BharatPe co-founder Mr Shashwat Nakrani will address the first edition of Tryst’s Fintech Summit as the keynote speaker,” it added.

A panel discussion on ‘Pushing EVs into the Indian Market’ will also be held with officials from Hyundai, TATA Motors, BluSmart as participants, along with other players from the EV industry.

“Tryst is an unparalleled opportunity for budding technologists to showcase their technical prowess and acts as a perfect launchpad for brilliant ideas. Tryst 2022 promises to be a fun-enthused extravaganza with a plethora of events, competitions, workshops and lectures designed to rekindle the passion for technology and business among the brightest minds of the nation,” IIT-D said.

The list of speakers at Tryst 2022 includes Bipul Sinha, CEO of cloud data management company Rubrik; Phalgun Kompalli, co-founder of online higher education company UpGrad; and Padma Shri Awardee entrepreneur Milind Kamble.