IIT Delhi to host 2-day R&D fair in October

All 23 IITs will come together for a two-day research and development fair at IIT Delhi in October “to promote innovations in line with the Make in India and Digital India initiatives”.

The event, named IInvenTiv, will exhibit 75 projects brought out by the 23 IITs. There will be six showcase projects, one each from six prominent IITs. IIT Kanpur will lead a presentation on “the ongoing R&D in drone technology and how diverse its utilities have become”; IIT Bombay will lead a presentation on the Bahubhaashak project, “which enables speech-to-speech translation, NPTEL, SWAYAM, MOOCs videos in vernacular languages”; IIT Madras will lead a presentation on 5G Core and allied technologies; IIT Delhi will lead a presentation on “the R&D in the broader areas of climate change, agriculture, rural technologies, sanitation etc”; IIT Kharagpur will lead a presentation on affordable healthcare devices and technologies; and IIT Hyderabad will lead a presentation on technological innovations in the electric vehicle sector.

“IITs have been consistently contributing towards nation-building. In today’s time, when multi-disciplinary research leading to cutting-edge innovations is taking centre stage, it is important that the research and development done at the IITs is exhibited and presented to the industry and policymakers for meaningful outcomes that benefit society. With this fair, we bring the key stakeholders from industry, government institutions, and academia closer to collaborate to build an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The fair provides an opportunity to learn, exchange ideas, and innovate for accelerating the country’s progress in the ‘Amrit kaal’,” said BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors at IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee at the announcement of the event.

“We are expecting active participation from industry, academic and R&D institutions, as well as the government, to seek more collaborative and multidisciplinary avenues for furthering the vision of ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Board of Governors IIT Madras, who is heading the steering committee.