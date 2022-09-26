scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

IIT Delhi to host 2-day R&D fair in October

There will be six showcase projects, one each from six prominent IITs.

The event, named IInvenTiv, will exhibit 75 projects brought out by the 23 IITs. (File)

All 23 IITs will come together for a two-day research and development fair at IIT Delhi in October “to promote innovations in line with the Make in India and Digital India initiatives”.

The event, named IInvenTiv, will exhibit 75 projects brought out by the 23 IITs. There will be six showcase projects, one each from six prominent IITs. IIT Kanpur will lead a presentation on “the ongoing R&D in drone technology and how diverse its utilities have become”; IIT Bombay will lead a presentation on the Bahubhaashak project, “which enables speech-to-speech translation, NPTEL, SWAYAM, MOOCs videos in vernacular languages”; IIT Madras will lead a presentation on 5G Core and allied technologies; IIT Delhi will lead a presentation on “the R&D in the broader areas of climate change, agriculture, rural technologies, sanitation etc”; IIT Kharagpur will lead a presentation on affordable healthcare devices and technologies; and IIT Hyderabad will lead a presentation on technological innovations in the electric vehicle sector.

“IITs have been consistently contributing towards nation-building. In today’s time, when multi-disciplinary research leading to cutting-edge innovations is taking centre stage, it is important that the research and development done at the IITs is exhibited and presented to the industry and policymakers for meaningful outcomes that benefit society. With this fair, we bring the key stakeholders from industry, government institutions, and academia closer to collaborate to build an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The fair provides an opportunity to learn, exchange ideas, and innovate for accelerating the country’s progress in the ‘Amrit kaal’,” said BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors at IIT Hyderabad and IIT Roorkee at the announcement of the event.

More from Delhi

“We are expecting active participation from industry, academic and R&D institutions, as well as the government, to seek more collaborative and multidisciplinary avenues for furthering the vision of ‘Make in India’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Board of Governors IIT Madras, who is heading the steering committee.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...Premium
UPSC Key-September 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Attorney General of Ind...
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goalsPremium
Congress & its missteps: Rajasthan latest in a series of own goals
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 08:06:32 pm
Next Story

‘Save this for your October travels’: Shenaz Treasury recommends places you can visit next month

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement