IIT-Delhi tightens entry norms, asks hostelers to pack bags and leave

IIT-Delhi Wednesday decided to restrict entry to the campus by shutting all but one gate and issued orders asking all students, except international students, to vacate their hostel rooms. This comes a day after the institute asked eight staff members and two guests to self-quarantine after it was found a person, who tested positive for COVID-19, had stayed in one of the institute’s guesthouses. IIT-D has also kept five students who returned from the US on March 10 in isolation within the campus for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

“The Dean of Students said they were taken to RML Hospital yesterday, and doctors asked them to stay in isolation for 14 days. We have kept them in some one-room apartments on campus,” said Professor V K Aggarwal, chairman of IIT-D’s hospital advisory committee.

A student with a travel history to Norway was also sent for a check-up to RML Tuesday but was sent back without any advice for self-isolation.

In a circular issued Wednesday, security officer Sandeep Sharma said, “Keeping in view the increasing cases of COVID-19, it has been decided…to close the gates of the institute with immediate effect until further orders.” The gates which have been shut include the Mehrauli gate (Shani Mandir), Hostel gate and Vishwarkarma Bhawan gate. “It has also been decided that pedestrian gate(s) will remain closed. Katwaria Sarai and Jia Sarai gates will also remain closed till further orders,” said Sharma, adding that “visitor entry will be restricted till further orders”.

Auto-rickshaws and cabs would only be allowed to enter and exit from the main gate, and domestic workers can enter on showing their identity cards issued by IIT-D, the circular said.

In a separate notice, Assistant Registrar Mukesh Chand said, “It has been decided that all students, except international students, will have to leave the hostel positively by March 19.”

The institute earlier asked most students to vacate hostels, but made exceptions for PhD students (except those who are in their first year of research).

On Tuesday, IIT-D officials wrote to all faculty members, saying they tried to get the eight contractual staff and two guests tested for coronavirus but got no response from the helpline number. Asked if the tests were conducted Wednesday, Aggarwal said he had not received any information yet. He said it was not possible to quarantine staff members in the institute due to a lack of support infrastructure. When contacted, RML Hospital did not respond to queries on the matter.

