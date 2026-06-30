Why 17,000 trucks entering Delhi every day are a big pollution problem

Researchers said this underlines the disproportionate pollution burden created by trucks despite their relatively small share of the overall vehicle fleet.

Nearly 17,000 heavy-duty trucks entering Delhi every day emit an estimated one-fourth of the total daily transport emissions, with almost half of these vehicles entering the national capital through just four toll plazas.

These are the findings of a new study released on Monday, which highlights how freight movement remains a major contributor to the city’s air pollution.

The findings come as the Union Cabinet earlier in June approved a Rs 9,585-crore scheme to incentivise the replacement of older trucks and buses across Delhi-NCR with cleaner vehicles.

The report, Towards Cleaner Freight in Delhi: Assessing Interstate Truck Emissions and Mitigation Strategies, was released by the Air Pollution Action Group (A-PAG) in collaboration with IIT-Delhi and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).