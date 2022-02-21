IIT-Delhi partners with firm to make ‘smart protective clothing’ for security forces

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), a Government of India enterprise, to develop Smart Protective Clothing for the Indian security forces.

TCL is under the Ministry of Defence and is headquartered in Kanpur and produces items for defence and paramilitary forces. The group has four factories — Ordnance Equipment Factory in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh; Ordnance Clothing Factory in Shahjahanpur, UP; Ordnance Clothing Factory in Avadi, Tamil Nadu and Ordnance Equipment Factory in Hazratpur, UP.

“Under the MoU, IIT Delhi and TCL will work in the area of research and development of garments and equipment for the security personnel deployed in the high-altitude areas like Siachen Glacier, clothing for protection from ballistic weapons and development of sensor fitted garments,” IIT-D said in a statement.

“All the four TCL factories depending upon their requirements will assign projects to IIT Delhi for research and innovation. The scope of the collaboration will cover all the new fields including application of smart textiles to defence applications, integration of artificial intelligence in Troop Comfort Items and development of futuristic infantry soldier as a system (Integration of Telecommunication & Health Monitoring Device),” it said.

To work on the collaborative projects, both will constitute a Joint Working Group (JWG).

“Under the self-reliant India mission, this MoU with IIT Delhi will prove to be a milestone in the direction of making the country’s security forces empowered and modern,” said S K Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), TCL.

Sunil Kumar Khare, Dean R&D at IIT Delhi, said, “IIT Delhi’s Textile and Fibre Engineering Department is well-known for innovations in the area of smart textiles. It’s a privilege for us to support our security forces through this MoU with TCL.”

The TCL Group, which is undergoing a transformation as per recent policies of the government, is aiming to be a complete integral solution provider for the forces’ requirements. The government-run firm is aiming to switch over from conventional items to technology-driven items catering to security forces as well as the civil market, the institute said.