IIT-Delhi to hold summer boot camp for students of classes 11 and 12 from May 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to organise a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) summer boot camp named ‘Change.Makers’ for students of classes 11 and 12, who will be able to use the institute’s state-of-the-art facilities to “convert their impactful ideas to reality”.

The non-residential boot camp will be held from May 23 to June 24, and will begin with a “hands-on, rapid prototyping-based training in digital fabrication techniques”. Applications will be considered till May 7 or until slots are available. They are available at https://tinyurl.com/46r89njw.

“The training will happen at Makerspace (a DIY facility at IIT-Delhi). After the training, the students will continue to avail the facilities of IIT-Delhi till the end of the boot camp to build projects aimed at addressing some high-impact societal problems,” the institute said in a statement.

The nature of the projects includes building an electro-mechanical prototype for the problem at hand. The kind of projects can range from building an air pollution monitor to a medical device for the visually impaired to smart furniture.

“We urge Change.Makers, i.e. the 11th and 12th grade students passionate about tinkering and building things, to use their interests and skills to bring about a positive change in the society. Government initiatives on tinkering have helped school students to instil a culture of innovation and a mindset of problem-solving. Change.Makers summer boot camp will build on these initiatives by providing world class R&D facilities and mentorship to selected students committed to make their impactful products and solutions reach closer to implementation,” said Professor Jay Dhariwal, Coordinator of the boot camp.

Besides being beneficial for school students, it will also help IIT-Delhi students to “mentor” and will “further strengthen the DIY culture within the Institute and the country”, the institute said.

“IIT-Delhi is committed to science popularisation, and with this objective in mind, has recently proposed a number of outreach initiatives including the monthly lecture series – SciTech Spins – for high schoolers and the STEM Mentorship Program for girl students. We are very hopeful that the DIY camp will help strengthen the ties that IIT-Delhi faculty and students have already established with young minds in schools and academics in the making,” said Professor Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean, Academic Outreach and New Initiatives.