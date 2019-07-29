Toggle Menu
IIT-Delhi suicides: Dowry case against husband

Based on the post-mortem report, police said they have ruled out foul play.

The family lived on the campus.

Two days after a man, his wife and his mother were found hanging at their house inside the IIT-Delhi campus, police said initial findings from the autopsy report revealed that the man’s wife, Sunita (32), had first committed suicide around 1.45 pm. Her husband Gulshan Das (35) and her mother-in-law Kanta Rani (56) committed suicide two hours later, said police.

Based on the post-mortem report, police said they have ruled out foul play. But based on the magisterial inquiry, police have registered a case of dowry harassment under IPC sections 498 A (husband/relative of the husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death within seven years of marriage) against Gulshan and his mother.

Police said the post-mortem found that the cause of death of all three victims is suicidal hanging. The report also showed that before committing suicide, Das and his mother had lunch while Sunita did not, said police.

The deaths came to light Friday after police received a call about domestic violence. “We reached the house and found the bodies,” said DCP (South West) Devender Arya.

