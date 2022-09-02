After protests by students, IIT-Delhi partially rolls back fee hike for PG programmes

Following two days of protest by students, IIT Delhi has partially rolled back its 150% fee hike for postgraduate students.

The institute’s board had decided on a new fee structure which was implemented in January 2022. Till last year, tuition fee for MTech programmes was Rs 10,000 per semester, which under this revised fee structure, applicable to students admitted in 2022-2023, was Rs 25,000 per semester — a hike of 150%. With other heads, new MTech students stated that their total academic fees for the semester had increased from around Rs 26,000 to around Rs 53,000.

With the partial rollback, notified by the Registrar Friday, their tuition fee has now been reduced to Rs 17,500 for a semester. The fees of other PG programmes at the university have been decreased as well.

“The tuition fee has been reduced by Rs 7,500 and other charges have also come down by 7-8,000, so now the fee for the semester is coming to around Rs 39,000. There is a common debate among the students about whether this rollback should be accepted. However, there is a common feeling that we should not protest Saturday since the institute has shown concession,” said one of the protesting MTech students.

President Droupadi Murmu, along with the Union Education Minister, Union Minister of State for Education and the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, will be at the IIT Delhi campus Saturday for its ‘Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Closing Ceremony’.

MTech students had begun silent protests against the fee hike on August 31. The Indian Express had reported that the institute had constituted a committee to look into the demand for a review of the hike and submitted recommendations to the board. The Registrar’s notification states that the partial rollback has been implemented after the board chairperson approved the committee’s recommendations.