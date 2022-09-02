scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

After protests by students, IIT-Delhi partially rolls back fee hike for PG programmes

With the partial rollback, notified by the Registrar Friday, their tuition fee has now been reduced to Rs 17,500 for a semester. The fees of other PG programmes at the university have been decreased as well.

IIT Delhi, Samsung IndiaMTech students of IIT-Delhi had begun silent protests against the fee hike on August 31.

Following two days of protest by students, IIT Delhi has partially rolled back its 150% fee hike for postgraduate students.

The institute’s board had decided on a new fee structure which was implemented in January 2022. Till last year, tuition fee for MTech programmes was Rs 10,000 per semester, which under this revised fee structure, applicable to students admitted in 2022-2023, was Rs 25,000 per semester — a hike of 150%. With other heads, new MTech students stated that their total academic fees for the semester had increased from around Rs 26,000 to around Rs 53,000.

With the partial rollback, notified by the Registrar Friday, their tuition fee has now been reduced to Rs 17,500 for a semester. The fees of other PG programmes at the university have been decreased as well.

“The tuition fee has been reduced by Rs 7,500 and other charges have also come down by 7-8,000, so now the fee for the semester is coming to around Rs 39,000. There is a common debate among the students about whether this rollback should be accepted. However, there is a common feeling that we should not protest Saturday since the institute has shown concession,” said one of the protesting MTech students.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...

President Droupadi Murmu, along with the Union Education Minister, Union Minister of State for Education and the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, will be at the IIT Delhi campus Saturday for its ‘Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Closing Ceremony’.

More from Delhi

MTech students had begun silent protests against the fee hike on August 31. The Indian Express had reported that the institute had constituted a committee to look into the demand for a review of the hike and submitted recommendations to the board. The Registrar’s notification states that the partial rollback has been implemented after the board chairperson approved the committee’s recommendations.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 08:01:20 pm
Next Story

Flashback Friday: Katrina Kaif to Karan Johar, celebs who made head-turning fashion statements

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy
Express Opinion

INS Vikrant sets sail: Why it is key to maritime strategy

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement