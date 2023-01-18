IIT Delhi student killed, another injured after car hits them outside campus

A 30-year-old IIT Delhi student was killed and another was left injured after they were hit by a vehicle just outside their campus late Tuesday in Southwest Delhi, the police said.

DCP (Southwest) Manoj C said the accident took place near gate number 1 of IIT Delhi at around 11.15 pm Tuesday. Two men, identified as Ashraf Nawaz Khan, 30, and Ankur Shukla, 29, were hit by a car while they were crossing the main road near the campus, he added.

“Both the victims are doing PhD from IIT Delhi. During treatment, Ashraf succumbed to his injuries at the Safdarjung Hospital and Ankur is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket. He has a fracture on his leg,” said the deputy commissioner of police.

According to the police, Khan and Shukla were returning from dinner at the SDA Market located opposite the IIT Delhi campus when a car came coming from Nehru Place and hit both of them.

“The car was found abandoned in an accidental state at some distance and the driver of the car has been identified. Raids are on to arrest him,” the DCP said.