IIT-Delhi sees ‘record’ 45% rise in placement offers received during first phase

IIT-Delhi has seen a “record” number of offers in the first phase of this year’s placement season with the institute recording a 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received in this period.

Placements for this session began this month and over 1,250 students have received offers till December 15, it has reported. There have also been 180 pre-placement offers (PPOs) which, the institute reports, is the highest in the last five years.

“The quality of jobs offered, in terms of compensation, has also increased. The average compensation offered on campus this year, as indicated by recruiters, has shown over 20 per cent increase. Around 80 per cent of the students who showed interest in availing placement facilities in this phase have been recruited up to now with selections in over 350 job profiles from over 200 companies,” said an official from the institute.

The top recruiter has been Microsoft with 60 offers. Other recruiters with the most number of offers are EXL Analytics, Graviton Research Capital LLP, HCL Technologies and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited. The highest number of international offers has come from Rakuten Mobile, Japan.

The second phase of placements at the institute will be conducted between January and May.