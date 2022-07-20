scorecardresearch
IIT Delhi researchers develop national map of areas most vulnerable to rainfall-induced soil erosion

The map has been developed by PhD student Ravi and Professor Manabendra Sahari and Professor Sumedha Chakma from the institute’s Department of Civil Engineering.

Updated: July 20, 2022 1:57:56 pm
Researchers at IIT Delhi have developed a map identifying areas in India which are most vulnerable to rainfall-induced soil erosion

Researchers at IIT Delhi have developed a map identifying areas in India which are most vulnerable to rainfall-induced soil erosion with the aim of helping in the planning and implementation of watershed development activities to minimise soil erosion.



“This study is a step toward building a national-scale soil erosion model for India. The national rainfall erosivity map will facilitate watershed managers to identify rainfall erosivity potential at diverse locations and thereby plan, prioritise, and implement essential watershed development activities to minimise soil erosion,” said Saharia.



The areas most prone to rainfall-induced soil erosion are located in Assam and Meghalaya which mostly have loamy, silt loamy, sand clay loamy and sand clay loamy textured soil and sloping terrain.

The area most vulnerable to rainfall erosivity is in the Laitknsew and Cherrapunji regions on the East Khasi Hills in Meghalaya. The least vulnerable has been found to be in the Shahi Kangri mountain region in Ladakh.

“A large proportion of the total eroded soil in India is due to erosion by water, and rainfall erosivity is one of the major components. The current assessments of rainfall erosivity in India are however largely based on rain-gauge recordings and surveys which hinders its estimation and understanding over large areas,” states the abstract of their study which has been published in CATENA journal.

“This is the first such national-scale assessment of rainfall erosivity over India using gridded precipitation datasets, which will aid in understanding and mitigating rainfall-induced erosion,” it adds.

The map has been developed using multiple datasets including Indian Monsoon Data Assimilation and Analysis (IMDAA) at an hourly temporal scale, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data on a daily scale, and the Global Climate Hazards Group Infrared Precipitation with Station data (CHIRPS) on a daily scale.

