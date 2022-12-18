scorecardresearch
IIT-Delhi records its highest placements till mid-December

The trends for the period from December 1-15 in the last five years show an upward movement each year except for 2020-2021 when unique selections in this period dipped down to below the number even two years ago.

iit delhi placementsSo far, 29% of the students have received offers in technical core while 24% have received offers in the IT track. (File)
For the second year straight, following a dip in the first Covid year, IIT-Delhi has recorded its highest ever number of job offers so far in 2022-2023.

As of December 15, IIT-Delhi students have received over 1,300 job offers with over 1,150 students being uniquely selected.

According to the institute, this is an over 10% increase in the number of unique selections in the period from December 1-15. It has also recorded that more than 260 pre-placement offers have been received by students.

The trends for the period from December 1-15 in the last five years show an upward movement each year except for 2020-2021 when unique selections in this period dipped down to below the number even two years ago. However, there has been an upswing in the last two years. The placement season is still ongoing and will continue till May 2023.

Ten students of the institute have also opted for the ‘deferred placement facility’, available to students who want to set up a start-up after they graduate. The students who opt for this can avail of placement services one within two years of opting for it.

So far, 29% of the students have received offers in technical core while 24% have received offers in the IT track. There have been 11% placement offers in both management and analytics, and another 10% in consulting. Nine percent of the offers are in teaching and research, and 5% of the offers in finance.

“Companies from the Core Sector and Analytics domains have recruited in larger numbers this year. Most students have opted for jobs in their technical core. IT and Analytics are core to some departments like Computer Science, Mathematics and Computing etc.; many companies registering under the ‘Finance’ track are recruiting for Fintech roles. Further, students from management studies opted for roles in ‘Management’,” said Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head of the Office of Career Services at the institute.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 06:59:55 pm
