IIT Delhi protest Day 4: Students say won’t be ‘rage-baited’, seek alumni support

Students also said they anticipated attempts to provoke protesters as the agitation continued.(Photo: Special Arrangement)

IIT Delhi’s protest over the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar entered its fourth day on Wednesday with students deciding to widen the campaign, seek alumni support and continue pressing the institute on demands it has not accepted.

Kumar, 31, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building on campus on Saturday. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR for abetment of suicide against unknown persons.

The demands

Students have sought an independent inquiry into Kumar’s death, resignation of the Dean, Associate Dean (Student Welfare), Associate Dean (Hostel Management) and Head of the Physics Department, and at least Rs 1 crore in compensation for his family.