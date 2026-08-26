IIT Delhi protest Day 4: Students say won’t be ‘rage-baited’, seek alumni support

IIT Delhi’s protest over the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar entered its fourth day on Wednesday with students deciding to widen the campaign, seek alumni support and continue pressing the institute on demands it has not accepted.
Kumar, 31, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building on campus on Saturday. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR for abetment of suicide against unknown persons.
The demands
Students have sought an independent inquiry into Kumar’s death, resignation of the Dean, Associate Dean (Student Welfare), Associate Dean (Hostel Management) and Head of the Physics Department, and at least Rs 1 crore in compensation for his family.
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They maintained that Kumar’s death was the eighth suicide on campus since 2023.
The administration had on Tuesday agreed to reconstitute the External Inquiry Committee set up to probe the student’s death, financial assistance through its benevolent fund, and a separate fund for voluntary contributions from students, faculty and staff.
Director Rangan Banerjee said the inquiry committee will examine the “circumstances leading to the tragedy” and submit its report within two weeks.
Banerjee also said the institute would reimburse Kumar’s family’s medical expenses, provide support through the benevolent fund, appoint an external Ombudsperson for unresolved grievances and introduce a faculty-student mentor system.
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The administration, however, has not accepted the demands for resignations or a specific compensation amount.
‘Won’t stop anyone from attending class’
Meanwhile, on disruption of classes, the students said they had, “for the time being, decided not to obstruct any individual’s decision to attend classes”.
“Our method is to appeal to the individual conscience of every student on campus. We trust each other’s judgement to evaluate the urgency of the moment in the right way,” read the minutes of the meeting after a collective students’ body meeting.
Students had stayed away from most classes. On Tuesday, the IIT-D administration was broadcasting caution over megaphones, telling them that continuous absence from classrooms could create difficulties for their academic future.
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Students also said they anticipated attempts to provoke protesters as the agitation continued.
“We also discussed that as the protest continues, the protesting students will be rage-baited through texts and comments. We would deny such people engagement. We stand with each other in rage. We stand with each other with care. We stand with each other for collective justice,” the minutes stated.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
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