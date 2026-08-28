IIT Delhi protest continues, students want inquiry panel to look into claims made by victim’s mother to police

Five days after the alleged suicide of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, IIT Delhi late Wednesday reconstituted an external inquiry panel, to be now headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta – an appointment that was sought by the students. But the move did little to halt the student mobilisation that began spontaneously on Monday and has since grown into a campus-wide protest.

The reason: The students now want the panel’s terms of reference widened to include the serious allegations made by Kumar’s mother to police and assessing whether those named should be held accountable. Initially, the panel was tasked with discussing Kumar’s death with students, faculty and administrative offices; reviewing protocols and processes and submitting a report within two weeks.

In her complaint to the police, Rishikesh’s mother had alleged that the IIT Delhi administration had not allotted her son a hostel and that he was humiliated by the college’s dean. She claimed Rishikesh was told that there was no provision for “such children” to stay in the hostel. According to the complaint, the incident left Rishikesh deeply distressed. She urged the police to investigate whether these circumstances were linked to her son’s death.

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The protest began on Monday with six students from different programmes, including PhD, MSc and BTech. With most students still in class, they approached classrooms and asked professors to release students early so they could join the gathering. “Some professors were very receptive. Some didn’t take it very well,” a student at the forefront of the protest said.

The gathering grew through the day, eventually drawing thousands of students. The student said around 1,700 people had joined a WhatsApp channel being used to coordinate the protest.

However, sustaining the protest alongside IIT Delhi’s academic schedule has not been easy.

Students have continued attending classes and laboratories while participating in the protest, pooling money for water, sandwiches and snacks. “People are tired. Many students are not able to eat on time,” the student said, adding that still, students continued to protest because Kumar’s death had resonated with their own experiences on campus.

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The protests have also prompted students to share their experiences. One student, the protester said, recalled approaching a counsellor simply to be heard but being told: “Just go back and sleep for now.”

“The protest is continuing because every student is somehow affected by the general unreceptiveness they have faced,” the student said.

Students have particularly objected to the administration’s refusal to accept their demand for the resignation of the Associate Dean (Student Welfare). They said the demand is about accountability. “We were disturbed and disappointed when IIT Director explicitly told us that there cannot be any resignation. This complete denial has hurt the student community. We just want administration action against someone incompetent,” the student said.

Students are now collecting emails, messages and testimonials from current and former students about alleged insensitive remarks by officials, faculty and staff. They also alleged that some professors had made comments linking academic performance and suicide while the protest was underway.

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An integrated-programme student said, “Students are fed up. So many suicides… The coursework is hard.”

In a statement on Thursday, IIT Delhi said student well-being was a “fundamental prerequisite” for its academic ecosystem and cited measures already in place, including lighter first-semester credit loads, life-skills courses, academic flexibility, faculty mentorship and 24/7 counselling and psychiatric support. It also cited reimbursed external care, emergency-response protocols, buddy programmes and multiple grievance-redressal mechanisms.

But for the protesters, the issue is whether these systems are accessible and responsive when students need them.

Their demands include the external inquiry committee to have a wider mandate to examine not only institutional protocols but also allegations of insensitive conduct by administrators and staff. Further, they are seeking Rs 1-crore compensation for Kumar’s mother, disclosure of mental-health response protocols and a commitment to bring in broader changes in student-facing services.