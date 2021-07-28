IIT Delhi moves towards adopting new National Education Policy

IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao said several initiatives have recently been taken “to form new schools, departments and centres at the institute with multi-disciplinary teaching and research programs”, which “dovetail nicely with the broad objectives of the NEP 2020”. (File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi Wednesday said it was in the process of adopting the new National Education Policy (NEP) and had started “exploring appropriate measures” for its implementation.

“As an Institute of Eminence, IIT Delhi is fully cognizant of its role in the timely and proper execution of educational policies. The institute is carefully examining the structure and nature of its existing programs, that could provide a strong foundation for introducing the NEP 2020 directives. Over the last many months, a committee for the implementation of NEP 2020 has carefully considered all Higher Education-related guidelines. Currently, feedback on the committee’s report is being sought from all academic units for further deliberations,” IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao said in a statement.

He said several initiatives have recently been taken “to form new schools, departments and centres at the institute with multi-disciplinary teaching and research programs”, which “dovetail nicely with the broad objectives of the NEP 2020”.

“A new department named, ‘Department of Energy Science and Engineering,’ has recently been created. The Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP), which was running at the institute since 2002 as an interdisciplinary programme, has been converted into a full-fledged centre in 2021. Another new centre named, ‘Optics and Photonics Centre,’ “has been created that will focus on doctoral and postgraduate programmes including special programs for industry professionals,” IIT-D said in a statement.

“The institute also has in recent years started a School of Public Policy, School of Artificial Intelligence, Department of Materials Science and Engineering and the Department of Design, which are all highly interdisciplinary in nature. IIT Delhi’s School of Interdisciplinary Research (SIRe), which has been around since 2017, also promotes interdisciplinarity. Every PhD student admitted in this academic unit is supervised by two or more supervisors belonging to different academic disciplines,” it said.

IIT-D said while it already has “multiple inter-disciplinary undergraduate programs”, “several more” were in the pipeline. This includes a BTech program in Energy Engineering starting in the Academic Year 2021-22, and a Bachelor of Design in 2022-23. It has also planned to start a B. Tech. program in Design from 2025-26.

This year, IIT-D will also start two new multi-disciplinary programs at the PG level — MTech in Electric Mobility and Master of Public Policy. Discussions are underway for an MTech program in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, the institute said.

“IIT Delhi already offers several options for multiple exits from programs, and movement between programs. In order to make the options even more flexible, as envisioned in NEP 2020, a committee has also been constituted to examine the same and make recommendations for implementation,” IIT-D said.