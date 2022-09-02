scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

M.Tech students at IIT-Delhi protest against hike in fees

“We are doing it peacefully and we have not gone on a strike. We want our fees to be revised without impacting our academics,” said a student who is part of the protest.

IIT delhi protestWe had to accept the fees when we joined but we are trying to challenge it," said a first-year M.Tech student. (File)

M.Tech students at IIT-Delhi are protesting a hike in fees, which they claimed was more than double, for their programmes this academic session. This is currently under review by institute authorities.

According to institute officials, the current fee had been decided by the institute’s board and was implemented in January 2022. “On the request from M.Tech students to review the tuition fee, the institute formed a committee, which looked into the matter. The committee has given its recommendations, which are awaiting the board’s approval,” said an official.

Till last year, tuition fees for M.Tech programmes was Rs 10,000 per semester. Under the new fee structure, applicable to students admitted in 2022-2023, it is Rs 25,000 per semester. The hostel fee has been increased from Rs 10,500 per semester to Rs 13,250 per semester. M.Tech students admitted in this academic year only joined the institute last month.

“The tuition fee has increased by 150%, and the total fee has increased from around Rs 26,000 per semester to around Rs 53,000. This is while the monthly stipend – which we get for doing Teaching Assistant duties and lab work – remains the same at Rs 12,400 per month. The increment is too sharp. We had to accept the fees when we joined but we are trying to challenge it. We have had meetings with authorities but there isn’t yet any written assurance that it will be revised,” said a first-year M.Tech student.

The students have been conducting “silent protests” on campus asking for a revision in fee hike. “We are doing it peacefully and we have not gone on a strike. We want our fees to be revised without impacting our academics,” said a student who is part of the protest.

Last month, students in IIT-Bombay had conducted a week-long hunger strike to demand a rollback in fee hike at their institute after which it approved a partial rollback of the hiked fee.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:15:36 am
