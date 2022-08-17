scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

IIT Delhi joins hands with UN World Food Programme to launch Public Systems Lab

Union Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the lab on Tuesday and said that it can play a significant role in strengthening the country's public distribution system.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 17, 2022 10:59:21 am
Speaking at the inauguration, Goyal said the lab can play a significant role in strengthening the public distribution system.

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has joined hands with the United Nations World Food Programme to launch a Public Systems Lab.

The lab, which was inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, has the stated aim of working on public systems to enhance their performance and “ensuring fundamental levels of wellbeing to a broad cluster of communities using operations research, data science, smart manufacturing, economics and research in all relevant branches of knowledge”.

Speaking at the inauguration, Goyal said the lab can play a significant role in strengthening the public distribution system. “The lab can play a vital role in multiple ways. Public food procurement and distribution are crucial programmes in which this innovation can contribute immensely. Today, India is talked of in the world as an emerging superpower, as a nation of startups, a nation of innovators, a nation meeting its SDGs (sustainable development goals) in advance. This Public Systems Lab is a perfect example of innovation that will contribute towards the development of our nation and rid the country of corruption by bringing in efficiency in the public distribution system,” he said.

“Our faculty and researchers have been applying cutting edge modelling, operations research and AI tools and techniques to improving the operations, control and efficiency of public systems. We are delighted that the Public Systems Laboratory will facilitate and enable our contribution to public systems and help us create a greater impact in society,” said Rangan Banerjee, director IIT Delhi.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 10:54:43 am

