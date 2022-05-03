IIT Delhi, ITC ink MoU to carry out research in STEM areas

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and multi-business conglomerate ITC Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding to support research in identified STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) areas for “accelerating India’s journey towards achieving its sustainable development goals (SDGs)”.

The areas which have been identified for research are energy storage, low carbon cold transportation and plastic biodegradation.

Professor Sunil Kumar Khare, dean, Research and Development at IIT Delhi, said the industry was undergoing “massive transformation with ever-increasing need for sustainable and functional products that are driving new innovations”.

“The collaboration will combine the cutting-edge research at IIT Delhi with application know-how of ITC to accelerate innovation and develop solutions for a variety of end-use applications of our customers and society at large,” he said.

“It is ITC’s objective to leverage the technical expertise of institutions such as IITs and support R&D activities in identified areas, which will accelerate India’s journey towards achieving its SDGs,” said Prabhakar Lingareddy, Executive Vice President and Head – Social Investments at ITC Limited.

Professor Anurag Rathore, Dean, Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, said the institute looked forward to “exploring more collaboration channels of mutual interest that will fuel innovation and ideation of novel technologies and products”.

He said IIT Delhi had made “significant contributions in many areas including academic activities, research, innovation and technology development”.

“Collaboration between the industry and academia will help us in our pursuit of excellence and also further strengthen the public research and innovation ecosystem of India,” said Rathore.