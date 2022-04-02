IIT-Delhi gets indoor sports complex spread over 2,000 square meters

IIT-Delhi on Friday got a “world class” indoor sports complex that is spread over 2,000 square meters.

It’s called the ‘Mittal Sports Complex’ as it has been named after and built with the support of 1995 batch alumnus Saurabh Mittal (B. Tech., Electrical Engineering) who contributed Rs 10 crore for the same.

“The indoor sports complex, which has a number of facilities like badminton and squash courts, and table tennis halls, was inaugurated by Saurabh Mittal and his parents Dr S K Mittal and Mrs Kusum Mittal in the presence of senior functionaries and students of IIT Delhi,” the institute said in a statement.

It’s a three-storey air-conditioned complex built for the students and employees. It houses four badminton courts, two squash courts, two table tennis halls, an open-air theatre, office space, a conference room and a terrace garden.

“The sports amenities at the Mittal Sports Complex will add to the existing infrastructure on the campus and will play a key role in the successful hosting of various sporting events like Inter-IIT Sports Meet and Institute level championships,” the institute added.

Saurabh Mittal is presently the Chairman of Singapore-based Mission Holdings, his private global investment company. “After completing his Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1999, he had partnered with two of his IIT Delhi classmates and co-founded Indiabulls Group,” the institute informed.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration, Mittal said: “An IITian is made equally inside the lecture theatre as in extracurricular facilities, like sports, and creative activities. Long-term leaders get honed in a diverse atmosphere of excellence across various fields. I am delighted to help build a community place that will further the development of students and contribute to the leaders of tomorrow.”

On the occasion, IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee said, “We are delighted that our alumnus has helped us set up a state-of-the-art sports complex. This will enable the all-round development of our students.”

Mittal had received the best graduate and Alok Saxena Memorial Award at IIT Delhi in 1995. In 2017, he was conferred the Distinguished Alumni Award by the institute Delhi in recognition of his contributions to corporate business development and entrepreneurship.