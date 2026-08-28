‘Escalation’, ‘threatening slogans’: IIT Delhi director warns protesting students

IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has warned of disciplinary action against students, citing a night of ‘escalation’ and ‘unsavory, humiliating and threatening language in slogans’.

The warning came after students staged a midnight protest – the fifth consecutive day of student-led demonstrations – over the death by suicide of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar.

Guards had barricaded the institute’s main gate as protesters marched with banners that read ‘IIT Delhi students demand justice! Investigation, Compensation, Resignation. We stand with Rishikesh’.

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In an official communication to students on Friday, Banerjee said that despite a set of specific steps taken based on discussions with student representatives, “… (u)nfortunately the situation escalated significantly on the night of Thursday, 27th August 2026.”