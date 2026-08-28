‘Escalation’, ‘threatening slogans’: IIT Delhi director warns protesting students

IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has warned of disciplinary action against students, citing a night of ‘escalation’ and ‘unsavory, humiliating and threatening language in slogans’.
The warning came after students staged a midnight protest – the fifth consecutive day of student-led demonstrations – over the death by suicide of 31-year-old MSc student Rishikesh Kumar.
Guards had barricaded the institute’s main gate as protesters marched with banners that read ‘IIT Delhi students demand justice! Investigation, Compensation, Resignation. We stand with Rishikesh’.
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In an official communication to students on Friday, Banerjee said that despite a set of specific steps taken based on discussions with student representatives, “… (u)nfortunately the situation escalated significantly on the night of Thursday, 27th August 2026.”
“… On that night, from 10.30 pm to 12.30 am, a group of protestors extended their agitation into the campus residential zones, staging demonstrations directly in front of faculty housing and resorting to unsavoury, humiliating and threatening language in their slogans,” he said.
“Such behaviour compromises the safety, privacy, and peace of faculty members and their families, including young children and elderly dependents. The Institute will take disciplinary actions against individuals disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus including residential areas, classes, academic and other activities,” Banerjee added.
On steps taken. in the same communication Banerjee wrote: “The External Inquiry committee has started functioning. Institute support for the family from the Benevolent Fund has been approved and the separate fund with voluntary contributions from faculty, students and staff has been created.”
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“The External Ombudsperson will be appointed next week. We have continued to engage with our student representatives and other students in good faith.”
Rishikesh Kumar suicide
Kumar, 31, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of a building on campus on Saturday. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR for abetment of suicide against unknown persons.
Students have sought an independent inquiry into Kumar’s death, resignation of the Dean, Associate Dean (Student Welfare), Associate Dean (Hostel Management) and Head of the Physics Department, and at least Rs 1 crore in compensation for his family.
They maintained that Kumar’s death was the eighth suicide on campus since 2023.
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The administration has not accepted demands for resignations or a specific compensation amount.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More