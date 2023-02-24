IIT Delhi to develop smart system to ensure safety of persons working at a height

IIT Delhi will develop a Smart Monitoring System (SMS) to detect and alert users about unsafe conditions while working at a height. According to a release issued by the institute on Thursday, global fall protection company Karam Safety Private Limited (KSPL) and FITT, an industry interface organisation at IIT Delhi, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Speaking about the need for the smart monitoring system, Husain Kanchwala, assistant professor at the Centre of Automotive Engineering and Tribology, said, “Falls from a height are one of the main causes of serious and fatal workplace accidents. Most of these accidents occur when a worker is wearing the safety gear but forgets to connect it to the anchor point either due to habit or in a hurry to complete the work. In order to monitor whether the safety procedure is followed by the worker, we have proposed this SMS.”

The project, which was signed under the aegis of the office of corporate relations, IIT Delhi, will be led by Professor Kanchwala and Professor Sunil Jha of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. “The objectives behind the development of SMS include detection of connection with anchorage by a user while working at a height, to maintain trackability and to record repeated safety violations which can be used for worker counselling and training,” said Professor Jha.

The release further said, “All sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, building and construction, power generation, etc, place a high focus on worker protection. The development of the smart monitoring system will add to their efforts in ensuring the safety of the workers.”