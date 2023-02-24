scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

IIT Delhi to develop smart system to ensure safety of persons working at a height

Speaking about the need for the smart monitoring system, Husain Kanchwala, assistant professor at the Centre of Automotive Engineering and Tribology, said, "In order to monitor whether the safety procedure is followed by the worker, we have proposed this SMS.”

IIT Delhi projectThe project, which was signed under the aegis of the office of corporate relations, IIT Delhi, will be led by Professor Kanchwala and Professor Sunil Jha of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. (File)
Listen to this article
IIT Delhi to develop smart system to ensure safety of persons working at a height
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IIT Delhi will develop a Smart Monitoring System (SMS) to detect and alert users about unsafe conditions while working at a height. According to a release issued by the institute on Thursday, global fall protection company Karam Safety Private Limited (KSPL) and FITT, an industry interface organisation at IIT Delhi, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Speaking about the need for the smart monitoring system, Husain Kanchwala, assistant professor at the Centre of Automotive Engineering and Tribology, said, “Falls from a height are one of the main causes of serious and fatal workplace accidents. Most of these accidents occur when a worker is wearing the safety gear but forgets to connect it to the anchor point either due to habit or in a hurry to complete the work. In order to monitor whether the safety procedure is followed by the worker, we have proposed this SMS.”

The project, which was signed under the aegis of the office of corporate relations, IIT Delhi, will be led by Professor Kanchwala and Professor Sunil Jha of the Department of Mechanical Engineering. “The objectives behind the development of SMS include detection of connection with anchorage by a user while working at a height, to maintain trackability and to record repeated safety violations which can be used for worker counselling and training,” said Professor Jha.

Also Read
After surprise raid at Sukesh Chandrasekhar's cell, jail officials recove...
Delhi MCD Election Live Updates: Moments before Standing Committee polls,...
BJP protest
Delhi News Highlights: BJP workers protest outside AAP headquarters, dema...
Recording Insta reels on railway tracks, 2 college students run over by t...

The release further said, “All sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, building and construction, power generation, etc, place a high focus on worker protection. The development of the smart monitoring system will add to their efforts in ensuring the safety of the workers.”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:12 IST
Next Story

Paresh Rawal reveals Kartik Aaryan is not a part of Hera Pheri 3 as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty starrer shoot set to begin

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close