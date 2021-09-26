IIT Delhi sets up centre of excellence for quantum studies

IIT-Delhi has set up a “Centre of Excellence on Quantum Technologies” with the aim of bringing all research in the field under one umbrella.

According to the institute, the centre will focus on certain thrust areas such as quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology and quantum materials and devices and will help principal investigators pitch more projects from the Department of Science & Technology.

“Along with design and development of new quantum materials that would be undertaken through this centre, research activities related to quantum processor and cryogenic controller, modelling and technology development of semiconducting qubits, CMOS and 2D materials, quantum sensing and metrology, quantum bio-photonics, development of single photon detectors and sources based on semiconductors (2D materials, III-V), superconductors, development of bright single and entangled photon sources based on SPDC, quantum secure communication in free space and optical, fibre, quantum imaging and sensing using quantum correlated photons would also be carried out,” said Professor Rajendra Singh, Head, School of Interdisiciplinay Research (SIRe) and lead PI at the centre.