IIT-Delhi builds environment friendly engine generator fuelled by hydrogen

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) have built a ‘Hydrogen-fuelled Spark-Ignition Engine Generator’ which gives zero-emission and is more environmental friendly as compared to diesel-fuelled engine generators.

The technology has been developed by the Engines and Unconventional Fuels Laboratory, IIT-Delhi, in collaboration with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), and the Indian Oil R&D Centre.

“Diesel-fuelled internal combustion engine generator for electrical power generation mainly emits carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbon (HC), Smoke, Particulate Matter (PM), Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) and Carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions resulting in a contribution to air pollution,” IIT-D said in a statement.

The generator built by IIT utilises hydrogen in internal combustion engines “for zero emission with higher thermal efficiency”. A dedicated lubricating oil for the engine was also developed by the IOCL.

IIT Delhi and KOEL have jointly filed a patent application for the technology.

“As Hydrogen does not contain carbon, the hydrogen-fuelled engine does not emit any carbonaceous emissions. The emission ‘oxides of nitrogen’ can be controlled to ultra-low level using the appropriate technologies,” said Dr K A Subramanian, principal investigator of the project and professor at the Centre for Energy Studies, IIT-D.

“Hydrogen is available as a tangible product from industries including chloro-Alkali, ammonia, and refineries. Hydrogen can also be produced from the splitting of water using electrolysers coupled with renewable energy sources (solar, wind, biomass, etc.). The surplus electricity can be converted into hydrogen using the electrolyser and then, the electricity can be produced using this engine whenever needed such as meeting peak load demand, no short-term grid power available, emergency, etc,” IIT-D said.

The institute said the hydrogen engine can be used in “decentralised power generation for industries, buildings, etc”.

Subramanian said, “If hydrogen infrastructure can be developed and made available in the future, diesel generators can be replaced with hydrogen generators for electrical power generation. It will help to control air pollution, especially in urban areas.”