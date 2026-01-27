Flipkart, Zomato, and 270 IAS officers: IIT Delhi reveals massive global footprint of its 65,000 alumni

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Around 10,000 alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, hold leadership positions across banking and engineering sectors. Over 650 alumni, including 270 IAS officers, are currently serving in public institutions.
These details were part of the first-ever Alumni Impact Report released by the institute, highlighting contributions of over 65,000 alumni to industry, entrepreneurship, public service and academia in India and abroad.
The report was released Tuesday by Dr Gurtej S Sandhu, Principal Fellow and Corporate Vice-President at Micron Technology and an alumnus, along with IIT-Delhi Director Professor Rangan Banerjee at the 68th Foundation Day organised on campus.
Addressing the gathering, Sandhu said alumni play a critical role in shaping institutions beyond financial support. “It’s not always about financial support, which is also important, but it can be much more than that in terms of guidance and connecting back through their companies, their institutions — wherever they are working — to the IITs,” he said.
He added that global recognition of IITs has been strengthened by their alumni. “When a non-Indian hears you are from an IIT, they recognise the name.”
Sandhu, who graduated in 1985 with an MTech in Electrical Engineering, also delivered a talk on ‘The Future of Chip Technology and Role of Innovation’.
Speaking at a press conference, Banerjee said the alumni report shows how IIT-Delhi graduates have evolved into “global leaders, pioneering entrepreneurs, and dedicated public servants, creating profound economic and social footprints world wide”.
According to the report, around 10,000 IIT-Delhi alumni currently hold leadership positions across banking and finance, manufacturing and engineering sectors. About 70% of them are based in India, while more than 1,000 alumni serve on the boards of large corporate organisations.
In entrepreneurship, the report records more than 2,500 founders and co-founders emerging from IIT-Delhi, contributing to an estimated 4.8 lakh direct jobs. Prominent alumni entrepreneurs include Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, Zomato and Blinkit founder Deepinder Goyal, Meesho founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, Groww co-founder Harsh Jain, and AppDynamics founder Jyoti Bansal.
The report also notes the role of IIT-Delhi alumni in public service. Over 650 alumni are currently serving in public institutions, including more than 270 IAS officers, over 100 officers in the IPS, IRS and IFS, and around 250 in public sector undertakings, regulatory bodies and scientific missions. The Naval Construction Wing at IIT-Delhi has trained over 700 officers for the Indian Navy.
In academia, more than 50 alumni serve as faculty in QS Top 100 universities worldwide, while over 300 alumni teach at other IITs.
The report highlights the growth of the IIT-Delhi Endowment Fund, built entirely through alumni contributions. The fund has recorded pledges worth Rs 477 crore, of which Rs 338 crore has already been realised. The Class of 2000 pledged over Rs 70 crore during their Silver Jubilee Reunion in December 2025.
These funds are being used to support academic chairs, scholarships, international travel grants and infrastructure projects, including the Mittal Sports Complex, the Yardi School of AI, and the CERCA climate research centre.
“From 150 alumni in 1966 to 65,000 today, our graduates remain the heartbeat of India’s technological and social progress,” Banerjee said.
