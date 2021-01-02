IIT-Delhi readies for larger campus, focus on e-learning

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will add roughly 1.8 million square foot of additional space to its campus in 2021, Director V Ramgopal Rao said in a mail to the IIT community, including teachers and students, ringing in the New Year.

He said that despite difficulties faced due to Covid-19, the institute filed 152 patents and closed 22 technology transfer deals with industries in 2020, which were “the highest numbers achieved in any calendar year since the inception of the institute”.

“In 2021 (between January to May 2021), we will be taking possession of all the fully completed buildings and spaces which are currently under construction. This should alleviate our infrastructure needs to a large extent. We will be roughly adding 1.8 million square foot of additional space to the institute activities in 2021,” he wrote.

This includes engineering blocks, a research & innovation park, a boys’ hostel, a girls’ hostel and a sports complex. It also includes faculty housing, a married students’ hostel and pre-engineering blocks.

Rao said the institute has “entered into contracts with five major service providers in the educational space (Arrina, Bennett Coleman, Erulearning, Hughes Global and Upgrad) for its online educational initiative eVIDYA”, which was launched by the Education Minister in November last year.

“You will see major online certificate programs from IIT Delhi in 2021. We also have some very unique initiatives planned in 2021 in our internationalisation and alumni connect efforts. There are also multiple new educational programmes that will be launched in 2021,” he wrote.

Rao said IIT had done well in the Covid fight too. “Whether it is prevention (supplying over 5 million high quality PPEs at affordable costs), detection (the world’s most affordable RT-PCR kit and other rapid diagnostic kits) or treatment (scientific studies on the effectiveness of various traditional medicines) of Covid, we have come out on top,” he wrote.

“Through voluntary contributions raised from campus community and alumni, we have been able to take care of every person who is dependent on the institute directly or indirectly for their livelihood. Whether it is supporting the dhobis, the security staff or the mess contract workers, we have been able to take care of them all,” he added.