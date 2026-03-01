‘We hear vibrations’: Inside IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus where students take shelter in ‘safe room’ as missiles are intercepted outside

As emergency alerts flashed across mobile phones in Abu Dhabi and the low thud of distant interceptions carried through the air, students at the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi campus moved away from windows and balconies and into interior spaces. In one building, a group gathered inside a windowless prayer room on the ground floor, a space with no glass panes and thick walls.

“We are all currently in the hostel only, living normally,” said a doctoral student of IIT Delhi currently at the Abu Dhabi campus, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“But there is a male prayer room in the building which contains no glass windows. So that’s a safe room, also on the ground floor.”

The escalation followed a dramatic widening of the conflict in the Middle East. The United States joined Israel in attacking Iran Saturday, causing extensive destruction and reportedly killing over 201 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded with missile and projectile fire targeting Israeli territory. Also, it launched attacks on Washington’s regional allies, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, all of which host US military bases. According to a 2024 Congressional Research Service (CRS) report, the US maintains eight persistent bases and 11 other military sites across the Middle East.

The sense of proximity is sharp for those on the IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi campus. About an hour and a half from the campus lies the Al Dhafra Air Base, situated south of the UAE capital and shared with the UAE Air Force. The base hosts the US’s 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, which comprises 10 aircraft squadrons and drones such as the MQ-9 Reapers.

Al Dhafra houses the Gulf Air Warfare Center, which offers region-specific training for about 2,000 participants annually, and routinely hosts rotations of combat aircraft units.

“This region is known for the attacks,” a student said. “There are regular interceptions of missiles, so we are hearing sounds and vibrations. But all are safe for now.”

Emergency protocols activated

By Saturday, the campus administration had activated emergency protocols. In a communication sent to students, faculty and staff, Shantanu Roy, executive director of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus, wrote, “In light of the ongoing regional developments and the emergency alerts issued across Abu Dhabi today, the safety of our community is my highest priority. Following the guidance of the UAE authorities, I am advising all members of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi community to shelter in place immediately until further notice.”

The advisory detailed specific instructions: “Stay Indoors: If you are currently on campus, remain inside your building. If you are outdoors, move to the nearest permanent structure immediately. Seek Interior Space: Move to an interior room, hallway, or stairwell. Avoid areas with windows, glass doors, or external walls.”

“Avoid Travel: Do not attempt to leave the campus or travel by vehicle. Local authorities have advised against any unnecessary movement at this time,” Roy added.

Roy also cautioned against misinformation: “Official Information Only: Please monitor updates only from the UAE Ministry of Interior and WAM (Emirates News Agency). I urge you to refrain from sharing unverified reports on social media. For international students, only official information from the embassy needs to be followed.”

For those in residence, Roy advised, “Please remain in your designated residential blocks. Keep all doors locked and stay away from balconies and windows.”

Remaining calm amid crisis

Students also shared that the administration convened meetings to reassure the community. “We have connected on an online meeting with all the staff and authorities, along with the director of the institute, reassuring the students,” said a student.

“They (administration) have mentioned that they are in direct contact with the embassy.. Also, earlier on Saturday morning, we got alerts from the embassy to stay safe.”

When asked if any plans for evacuation were laid out, the doctoral scholar who hailed from Delhi said, “Evacuation is not safe to be done this time. But we are getting regular updates on how to stay safe and alert.”

Despite the tension, routine has continued in small ways. “Yes, we are served dinners in our mess as on normal days. It’s all good,” she said and reassured her friends and family back home that they are “completely safe”.

The Indian Express reached out to Roy and IIT Delhi press relations officer Shiv Yadav. A response is awaited.