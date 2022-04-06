IIT-D, Jal Board join hands to work on water issues

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Jal Board to collaborate on addressing issues related to water security.

As part of the MoU, they will collaborate on identifying research & development initiatives in the areas of water supply and distribution; wastewater conveyance, treatment, recycle/reuse and disposal.

“Both sides will work towards the development of policy and best practice initiatives for wastewater treatment and its reuse/recycling to achieve the goal of zero waste discharge into drains and River Yamuna,” IIT-D said in a statement.

“IIT Delhi, DJB will work together to build shared knowledge platforms and to disseminate data and information products to improve understanding of water and wastewater management alternatives for NCT of Delhi… They will also collaborate to jointly develop the Smart Operation and Management framework for DJB’s water and wastewater infrastructure,” it said.

Some other areas of collaboration include jointly developing “effective and efficient strategies for management, improvement and rehabilitation of DJB’s Water Distribution and Wastewater Conveyance Systems” and “developing continuing education and training modules for in-service officers of DJB”.

Udit Prakash Rai, CEO, DJB, said, “The MoU seeks to foster a partnership between IIT-D and DJB, Government of NCT of Delhi, based on shared interests in the area of water and wastewater management and policy infrastructure within the overarching domain of water security and sustainability under present and future climate scenarios.”

“This MoU will provide a platform to facilitate collaboration between IIT-D and DJB in joint studies, research, training and data sharing in problems such as operation and management, policy and planning of water and wastewater infrastructure”, said Professor Dhanya CT, Department of Civil Engineering.