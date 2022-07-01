IIT-D experts to design robotics, automation curriculum for Delhi govt’s Schools of Specialised Excellence

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has signed an MoU with the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi, to design the Robotics and Automation curriculum for the Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) under the Delhi government.

The Technology Innovation Hub of IIT D is called I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC).

“It is important that schools now start offering courses and syllabus, which are beyond just the regular subjects. The future will appreciate individuals who come with an adept skill set in areas of new generation technologies like Robotics, Automation, ML, AI, which is going to be the norm of functioning for every industry in the near future,” said Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education.

IIT-Delhi said the syllabus will be “more progressive and industry relevant in terms of Robotics and Automation that includes but not limited to Mechanics, Electronics, Robotics programming IoT etc”.

“The whole idea is to curate teaching material and content for ease of learning. IHFC will collaborate with industry partners and players to create an industry-relevant curriculum that will render SoSE students employable in aspirational job roles after four years of specialised study in the domain of Robotics and Automation,” IIT-Delhi said in a statement.

“IHFC will also support by lending the expertise of industry partners, academia partners and IHFC alumni in designing experiential learning opportunities for the students such as internship, apprenticeship, guest lectures, masterclasses, visits and projects, which will contribute to an immersive and hands on learning for the students,” it added.

IHFC will also be involved in “identification, on-boarding, and capacity building of teachers as well as support and mentor them through this transition”.

“It is important that from a young age itself, students are given exposure to a set of learning skills, which will make them more adept to face the technically advanced industry and world tomorrow. We want that all should be skill-ready to face the technologically advanced world that we are going to be living in, in the near future. So, I thank the Delhi government for their support and encouragement and giving us the opportunity to partner on this first of its kind initiative,” said S K Saha, Project Director, IHFC.

CEO IHFC Ashutosh Dutt Sharma said, “The MoU, signed between IHFC and DBSE, is a futuristic collaboration between IIT-Delhi and the Delhi government in alignment with their vision of making the children of today future ready.”