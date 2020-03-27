IIPM’s Arindam Chaudhuri arrested for allegedly forging medical certificate, out on bail

Arindam Chaudhuri, founder director of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM). (File photo) Arindam Chaudhuri, founder director of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM). (File photo)

The Delhi Police earlier this month arrested Arindam Chaudhuri, founder director of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar for allegedly submitting a forged medical certificate when police asked him to join an investigation last year in connection with a 2016 case.

He was arrested on March 14 and subsequently granted bail.

On September 23, 2015, the complainant Brejesh Nirula, director of a firm that deals in computer hardware, approached police and alleged that his firm had supplied 1,680 laptops worth around Rs 2.5 crore to IIPM. “He alleged that in 2012, he approached Chaudhuri to clear dues of around Rs 2.47 crore,” a senior police officer said.

The complainant alleged that out of the nine cheques handed to him, six bounced while one cheque was not deposited following a request by Chaudhuri’s company. On March 9, 2016, an FIR of cheating was registered on the basis of Nirula’s complaint.

Police launched an investigation and served notices to Chaudhuri, asking him to join the probe. “In 2018, Chaudhuri submitted a medical certificate, requesting exemption from joining the investigation. An enquiry was initiated and when police verified the certificate, dated January 6, 2018, they found it was allegedly forged as no such clinic existed at the given address,” said a senior officer.

Police also said they later found out the doctor, whose signature was on the medical certificate, died 10 years before the certificate was made.

“Following a court order, an FIR was registered last year and police, after collecting evidence, arrested Chaudhuri on March 14. He was produced before a duty magistrate and then released on bail,” an officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd