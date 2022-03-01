IIMC hosts awards event for alumni

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association Monday announced the winners of its sixth IFFCO IIMCAA Awards, where veteran journalist Chitra Subramaniam Duella and Madhuker Upadhyay along with Bharatnatyam dancer Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, Rahul Sharma and Partha Ghosh received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Shubhajit Roy of The Indian Express was among the four who received special mentions as ‘Journalist of the Year’.

The highest cash award of Rs 1 lakh was given to Srishti Jaiswal for her report on Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana published on Article14. The award of Journalist of the Year (Publishing) was won by Krishna N Das from Reuters, whereas Journalist of the Year (Broadcast) was won by Ajatika Singh from ABP News. Etikala Bhavani won Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Publishing) and Jyotismita Nayak won Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting). All winners received a Rs 50,000 cash prize.

“History of Indian journalism is incomplete without students of IIMC, who have made a global mark and made the institute proud,” said IIMC Director General Professor Sanjay Dwivedi.