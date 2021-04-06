IIMC Delhi students protest to open campus

The administration issued a ‘Student Appeal’ on Monday stating that their demands have been taken note of. It sought for time to deliberate on and take a decision on them.

Even as different university campuses are issuing new guidelines on access and movement in the light of growing Covid cases in the capital, students of IIMC held a protest on Monday with the demand that their campus be open for offline classes.

Around 30 journalism students participated in the protest, after their new semester began in the online mode from March 30.

“Elections are taking place on a large scale and rallies are being conducted, but why are education institutes being avoided? Our courses are for only nine months of which one semester is already over… Journalism is a practical course and it cannot be learnt online.What we can learn online, we have learnt. There are many hands on classes which can only be learnt online,” read a statement by the protesting students.

Among the demands raised by the protesting students are that practical classes be started offline soon, courses be extended by a few months, fees for the second semester be waived off, and the library be opened through the week for students.

“For this we request you to immediately end your protest to maintain the academic atmosphere of the institute and to look after your safety and security keeping in mind the rising threat of the Covid pandemic,” it said.