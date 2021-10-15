IIIT-D to hold 10th convocation ceremony tomorrow

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) will hold its 10th convocation ceremony on October 16. Renowned virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang will be the chief guest at the function which will be held virtually.

“IIIT-Delhi is organising its 10th Convocation Ceremony on the 16th of October, 2021. Keeping the pandemic restrictions in mind, the ceremony is planned in a virtual mode. The ceremony will be streamed on the official YouTube channel and Facebook page of the Institute,” the institute said in a statement.

“Renowned microbiologist and virologist Prof Gagandeep Kang will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest. The virtual event will bring the faculty, graduating students, and their families together to celebrate diverse academic accomplishments and technical virtuosity in different programs,” it added.

At the convocation, degrees will be awarded to 345 UG students, 205 PG students and 26 PhD students. Graduating students’ degrees will be dispatched “immediately” after the virtual convocation ceremony and they will receive it “within 15 days”.

Since IIIT-Delhi’s inception in 2008, more than 2,500 students have graduated from the institute. The institute has academic departments of computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, computational biology, human-centred design, mathematics and social sciences & humanities.

Its research centres include the Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Centre for Design and New Media – a TCS Foundation Initiative supported by Tata Consultancy Services, Centre of Technology in Policing, Cybersecurity Education and Research Centre, Centre for Sustainable Mobility, Centre of Excellence for Lifi/VLC, and Centre of Excellence in Healthcare funded by Delhi Knowledge Development Foundation (DKDF).