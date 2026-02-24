IHC launches ‘Bhasha’ that celebrates the linguistic diversity of India

This initiative, launched on February 21 — observed as International Mother Language Day — brings together a rich collection of publications in India’s languages.

The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has inaugurated Bhasha, a specially-curated section within the Habitat Library & Research Centre.

This initiative, launched on February 21 — observed as International Mother Language Day — brings together a rich collection of publications in India’s languages. The section was inaugurated by Dr Ram Madhav, president of India Foundation.

Prof (Dr) K G Suresh, Director of IHC, said, “Building on the resounding success of the Bharat Bodh Kendra, Bhasha represents a natural and vital progression. It offers readers at the Centre curated access to outstanding works in Indian languages, while also including Sahitya Akademi award-winning titles in translation.”

“This enables non-native speakers to discover the profound richness of our regional literature. A dedicated Hindi collection forms a cornerstone of Bhasha and is poised for steady expansion,” he added.