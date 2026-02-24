IHC launches ‘Bhasha’ that celebrates the linguistic diversity of India

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has inaugurated Bhasha, a specially-curated section within the Habitat Library & Research Centre.
This initiative, launched on February 21 — observed as International Mother Language Day — brings together a rich collection of publications in India’s languages. The section was inaugurated by Dr Ram Madhav, president of India Foundation.
Prof (Dr) K G Suresh, Director of IHC, said, “Building on the resounding success of the Bharat Bodh Kendra, Bhasha represents a natural and vital progression. It offers readers at the Centre curated access to outstanding works in Indian languages, while also including Sahitya Akademi award-winning titles in translation.”
“This enables non-native speakers to discover the profound richness of our regional literature. A dedicated Hindi collection forms a cornerstone of Bhasha and is poised for steady expansion,” he added.
In his address, Dr Ram Madhav described the library as “the soul of any institution” and warmly commended the initiative, urging its further expansion. He observed that “India’s history truly resides in its languages, yet their immense value has often remained underappreciated”.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The new NCERT Class 8 social science textbook covers the period from 1857 to 1947, explaining the freedom movement, Partition of Bengal and India. It notes Congress' eventual acceptance of Partition despite initial opposition. The textbook also includes new information on Britain's exit from India, cultural currents that fueled nationalism, and the Paika rebellion in Odisha.