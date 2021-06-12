scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 12, 2021
IGNOU begins admission process; last date to submit applications is July 15

IGNOU offers more than 200 distance learning programmes in various disciplines, including Masters' Programmes, Bachelors' Degree, PG Diplomas and Certificate courses among others.

Written by Aranya Shankar | New Delhi |
June 12, 2021 11:08:03 am
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Saturday kickstarted the process for its July 2021 admission cycle. It has invited applications for both its distance learning courses as well as it online programmes. The last day to submit applications for all programmes is July 15.

“IGNOU has commenced the July 2021 Admission Cycle for programmes offered through Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and programmes offered via the Online mode. The interested candidates can apply through Online Admission Portal for ODL programmes: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/,&#8221; Chief Public Relations Officer Rajesh Sharma said in a statement.

“The fresh applicant is required to create new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. The applicant should read the instructions carefully while submitting the application,” he added.

In addition to these, the university also offers 16 Online Programmes that can be applied through the link https://iop.ignouonline.ac.in/.

These include Master of Arts in Hindi, Master of Arts in Gandhi and Peace Studies, Master of Arts (Translation Studies), Bachelor of Tourism and Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences, among others.

