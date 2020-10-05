IGIA sets aside batch of ink after complaints of adverse reaction

A batch of ink, used to stamp arms or hands of international passengers arriving at IGI Airport, was set aside by airport authorities after a complaint of adverse reaction was made by Congress spokesperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi on social media. (File photo)

A batch of ink, used to stamp arms or hands of international passengers arriving at IGI Airport, was set aside by airport authorities after a complaint of adverse reaction was made by Congress spokesperson and national secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi on social media.

Yaskhi, who travelled to Delhi Saturday, had his hand stamped on arrival. A day later, he said, the skin started to swell.

He uploaded a photo on Twitter asking Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri to look into it. The minister said: “Thank you for drawing my attention to this. I have spoken to CMD AAI.”

The Delhi Airport said, “We deeply regret inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is standard indelible ink.

We’ve reported the issue to Delhi state authorities.” Hands of those travellers who’ve been pre-approved for home quarantine through the Air Suvidha portal are being stamped at the airport.

Calling it a “serious issue”, Delhi International Airport Limited officials said the batch of ink has been set aside.

However, they said stamping is done by Delhi health department. Delhi government did not respond to queries.

