IGIA and Noida airport: Short-term competition but long-term necessity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, March 28, 2026, officially inaugurated Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, marking a historic shift in Delhi-NCR’s aviation landscape as the region transitions into a dual-airport system. (Express File)

Why does Delhi-NCR need a second international airport when Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is already the country’s largest?

The answer lies in the ever-increasing passenger load.

The IGIA currently handles about 10.5 crore passengers annually, with its capacity expected to rise to 12.5 crore by the end of this decade. As per Delhi Master Plan 2026, which is under consideration, its capacity might touch 14 crore annually between 2035-2040.

However, the demand is projected to far outpace this growth.

As per a 2018 feasibility study conducted by global consultancy firm PwC for the Noida International Airport, by 2050, air travel demand from NCR’s catchment area is expected to reach 25 crore passengers annually.