IGI best improved airport in Asia-Pacific region,says survey

Having seen rapid development and improved infrastructure post-privatisation in 2006,the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport today ranks first in the category of best improved airports in the Asia-Pacific region,according to a survey by the Airports Council International (ACI).

The airport is also the fourth best in the world in the ACIs annual airport service quality (ASQ) award in the category of 15 to 25 million passenger traffic per annum.

The Geneva-based ACI is a non-profit organisation that promotes professional excellence in airport management. The 2009 passenger ratings show that despite the economic crisis,overall satisfaction at airports increased by almost three per cent worldwide compared to 2008. Nearly 82 per cent airports were rated for stable or improved performance, Craig Bradbrook,ASQ programme

director said in a communiqué issued by the organisation.

The awards will be formally presented on May 13 at the ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Conference and Exhibition in China.

When we took charge in 2006,we had set ourselves a goal to be among the top 10 airports in the world in terms of service quality in the overall category. With the inauguration of Terminal 3 in July,the airport will surely achieve its dream, G M Rao,GMR Group chairman,said. After the launch of Terminal 3,the airport would be able to handle 60 million passengers per annum.

The dual distinction is a great motivating factor. The achievement is a result of efforts by all stakeholders. Were confident the ratings will improve with the opening of T3, P S Nair,Delhi International Airport Limited CEO,said.

How are airports rated?

The airports are rated on 34 parameters under 10 broad categories. Some of these are directly or indirectly attributable to a host of other agencies at the airport,including key regulatory and facilitating agencies like customs,immigration,security,airlines and ground handlers. By order of importance,these categories include an airports ambience,cleanliness of the terminal,comfort at waiting areas,availability and cleanliness of washrooms,courtesy of staff,business lounges,connectivity ,passport and ID inspection experience and good shopping facilities.

