At Delhi’s IGI airport, long wait before quarantine

Hundreds of passengers who arrived from Paris and Frankfurt Monday morning were kept in a hall at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for over eight hours as authorities scrambled to quarantine them.

In what were described as scenes of confusion, 405 travellers from two Air India flights arrived at the airport around 9 am and faced several hours of delay in being transferred to the quarantine facilities.

As a precaution to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Union health ministry had directed that travellers arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, and Germany would be quarantined for at least 14 days from March 13 onwards.

Several passengers claimed that the process adapted by health ministry officials at the airport went against the idea of prevention.

Tarun Pant (21), a postgraduate student from Paris, claimed, “They took away our passports, and about a thousand people were put in one hall, which increases the chance of infection. The authorities did not have any idea what was to be done. They told us after four hours that we were to be quarantined.”

Vinod Ramanarayanan (30), who was flying from Frankfurt and spent nearly 12 hours at the airport, said travellers including the elderly and children were kept in one place, which is something that should have been avoided.

All passengers were screened for body temperatures and kept in a special section of Terminal 3, which was cordoned off from the rest of the terminal.

A health ministry official said they were taken in groups in buses to four quarantine facilities set up by the Delhi government in Narela, Saket, Dwarka and Gurgaon. He said his staff was prepared to handle the situation but the delays were caused after passengers who were taken to the quarantine facilities refused to stay there and get off the buses.

The approach being taken by the health ministry is to isolate travellers who show symptoms of the virus and quarantine the rest after doing a risk assessment.

Young and healthy persons are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days at home, while those seen at a risk are quarantined either at the Delhi government facilities or at rooms set aside at three premier hotels in Aerocity near IGIA for a fixed price.

“They were told that they had the option to go to the government facility or the hotel. They opted for government facility, but on reaching there, they found it was not suitable for them so they refused to get off the bus. When they were brought to the hotels they started negotiating the tariff with the staff. All this caused delays,” he said.

Travellers claimed they were not presented with the option of going to a hotel room. Those who were taken to the facility in Dwarka said it was unhygienic and infested with mosquitos.

Sonalika Sood (23), a student from Paris, also claimed that passports from all passengers were taken by the authorities, put in one box, and not returned until late evening Monday.

She said she was taken to a facility in SGT Medical College in Gurgaon, where the travellers were kept in a ward of 30 beds. Sood said that around 9 pm, the passengers were allowed to go home and self-isolate after signing a declaration that they did not have any symptoms of Covid-19.

