Iftar gathering called off day before event as DU bans cultural programmes on campus

The event, 'Dawat-e-Iftar', was scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Umang Bhawan, according to a poster circulated by students. (Express Photo)

An Iftar gathering scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi (DU), was called off on Tuesday after the DU administration issued a notice prohibiting all cultural events within the premises “until further notice”.

The event, ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’, was scheduled to be held at 6 pm at Umang Bhawan, according to a poster circulated by students.

In a notice dated March 17, the Faculty of Law administration said, “All students are hereby informed that no cultural events/programmes, or cultural gatherings of any kind shall be organised within the faculty premises (old building/new building) until further notice.”

“This decision has been taken in view of administrative and safety considerations. Students are advised to comply with the above directive,” it added.