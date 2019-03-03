Toggle Menu
IFFCO Chowk underpass to open later this monthhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/iffco-chowk-underpass-to-open-later-this-month-5608455/

IFFCO Chowk underpass to open later this month

The IFFCO Chowk underpass is a uni-directional structure, meant to be used by commuters travelling from the direction of HUDA City Centre towards MG Road. It was conceptualised in 2016, as part of traffic improvement work at three major junctions in Gurgaon. ens

IFFCO Chowk underpass to open later this month
“The underpass will likely be opened by March 15 after a road safety check,” said Ashok Sharma, Project Director, NHAI.

The right-turn underpass at IFFCO Chowk —work on which was restarted last month after a petrol pump standing in its path was removed on February 5 — is likely to be opened to commuters later this month, said officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project was expected to be completed by February 28.

“The underpass will likely be opened by March 15 after a road safety check,” said Ashok Sharma, Project Director, NHAI.

The IFFCO Chowk underpass is a uni-directional structure, meant to be used by commuters travelling from the direction of HUDA City Centre towards MG Road. It was conceptualised in 2016, as part of traffic improvement work at three major junctions in Gurgaon. ens

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Dhaula Kuan flyover opens, will cut travel time to airport
2 Delhi witness coldest day of March in four years as rains lash city
3 Delhi Cabinet adds 1,000 low-floor AC electric buses to its public transport fleet