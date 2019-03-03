IFFCO Chowk underpass to open later this month

The right-turn underpass at IFFCO Chowk —work on which was restarted last month after a petrol pump standing in its path was removed on February 5 — is likely to be opened to commuters later this month, said officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project was expected to be completed by February 28.

Advertising

“The underpass will likely be opened by March 15 after a road safety check,” said Ashok Sharma, Project Director, NHAI.

The IFFCO Chowk underpass is a uni-directional structure, meant to be used by commuters travelling from the direction of HUDA City Centre towards MG Road. It was conceptualised in 2016, as part of traffic improvement work at three major junctions in Gurgaon. ens