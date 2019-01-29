IFFCO Chowk Underpass: Solitary petrol pump in way of Gurgaon mega project might finally go

Work on the right-turn underpass at Gurgaon’s IFFCO Chowk, that has been held up because of an HPCL petrol pump in its path, may soon begin again, with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) allotting a new site for the pump on Monday.

Confirming the development, HSVP administrator Chander Shekhar Khare said, “A new site in Sector 26-A, Gurugram, has been allotted through draw of lots today.” The site, officials said, lies near the Rapid Metro Station in Sector 27-28, on Golf Course Road.

The uni-directional underpass, meant for vehicles travelling from HUDA City Centre towards Mehrauli, was conceptualised in 2016 as part of traffic improvement plans at three major junctions in Gurgaon.

Even as the structures at the other two junctions— Rajiv Chowk and Signature Tower — and two of four structures at IFFCO Chowk were completed and opened to traffic, the underpass has been delayed by the petrol pump that falls on the ramp meant for vehicles exiting the structure.

Last year, HSVP had allotted another site in Sector 42 for the pump. But objections were raised by officials from Ameya One, a commercial space in its vicinity, which led to the matter getting held up in court.

The draw of lots comes in the wake of a Supreme Court directive on Thursday, asking HSVP to show an alternate site for the pump to the owner.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday evening, Sukhjit Mann, who owns the establishment, claimed she is yet to receive any information about the new site. “They had written to me last week, asking me to be present for the draw of lots today. I, however, wrote back to tell them that the Supreme Court had directed they show me an alternate site, not allot one through draw of lots,” said Mann.

“But I will inspect the site they have allotted once I know exactly where it is… I am willing to relocate if it seems appropriate. These delays are not in my interest either. Business at the pump has taken a hit ever since all this started,” she said, adding that she can shift the pump to the new site within a fortnight once the relocation process begins.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), meanwhile, said the structure will take “just one month” to be completed once the pump is shifted. “Only a 55-metre ramp is pending for the underpass, which can be completed in just a month,” said Ashok Sharma, Project Director, NHAI.

The underpass is not the only structure that is lying incomplete at IFFCO Chowk. Another uni-directional flyover, meant to facilitate signal-free movement for Jaipur-bound traffic, is yet to be completed, with a 220KV high tension tower coming in the way of its alignment.

“Work on the flyover is likely to be completed by February 28,” Sharma said.