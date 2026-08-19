Overhaul of IFFCO Chowk-SPR corridor on cards to ease traffic bottleneck in Gurgaon

In a significant move that shall ease traffic bottlenecks on the IFFCO Chowk-Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) corridor, one of the arterial links connecting the heart of Gurgaon to the rapidly expanding southern development zones, a Rs 41.86-crore upgradation project has got a nod from the authorities. The overhaul of the 7.1-km arterial stretch — that sees daily movement of over 10,000 cars during the rush hours on average — is set to focus on repairs and building footpaths and sidewalks, according to officials.
The project set to be undertaken by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was approved on Tuesday during a High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. Apart from commuters travelling from Delhi-NCR to work, the overhaul is expected to benefit thousands of residents across sectors 28,29, 43, 44, 52, 52A, 56, and 57, officials underlined. The upgradation work is targeted for completion within one year.
A GMDA spokesperson confirmed to The Indian Express the alignment of the upgraded route, noting its strategic importance for daily commuters. “The corridor will run along the IFFCO Chowk Metro station, Wazirabad, and Ardee City, leading up to the SPR’s entry point. It will operate roughly parallel to Golf Course Road,” the spokesperson said.
Under the project, approximately 7.1 km of the main carriageway will be overlaid with bituminous material. The development also marks one of the first major announcements by the GMDA in recent times that heavily prioritises non-motorised transport.
The Southern Peripheral Road is rapidly transforming into the city’s next major real estate hotspot, bolstered by its seamless connectivity between the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and Golf Course Extension Road. It is witnessing an influx of premium housing complexes and office spaces.
GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena underlined that the city’s road infrastructure must accommodate all demographics. “Along with improving the carriageway, this project provides for pedestrian and cycling facilities, junction improvements, and drainage infrastructure. These interventions will make the corridor more functional, safer, and better equipped to meet the mobility needs of the surrounding sectors,” Meena said.
Explaining that the project moves away from the traditional “vehicle-centric road design”, the GMDA spokesperson said, “The authority has proposed dedicated pedestrian footpaths and cycling tracks on both sides of the corridor. The project will also integrate stormwater drainage infrastructure, and safety grills to ensure safer pedestrian movement and manage seasonal waterlogging”.
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Another project cleared
At Tuesday’s key meeting, the HPWPC also cleared a second road project worth Rs 26.83 crore to connect Sectors 68 and 69.
Connecting the SPR with Sohna Road, the project involves the construction of 900 metres of new carriageway, overlaying of 1,100 metres of existing road, and a 2-km service lane.
The new link road is aimed at absorbing traffic volumes from main arterial stretches, granting commuters an alternative route, and improving accessibility to the rapidly developing residential and commercial hubs in sectors 68, 69, 70, 70A, 75, and 76. Slated for completion in a year, this stretch will also feature cycle tracks, footpaths, and horticulture works, officials said.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More