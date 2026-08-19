Overhaul of IFFCO Chowk-SPR corridor on cards to ease traffic bottleneck in Gurgaon

In a significant move that shall ease traffic bottlenecks on the IFFCO Chowk-Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) corridor, one of the arterial links connecting the heart of Gurgaon to the rapidly expanding southern development zones, a Rs 41.86-crore upgradation project has got a nod from the authorities. The overhaul of the 7.1-km arterial stretch — that sees daily movement of over 10,000 cars during the rush hours on average — is set to focus on repairs and building footpaths and sidewalks, according to officials.

The project set to be undertaken by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was approved on Tuesday during a High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh. Apart from commuters travelling from Delhi-NCR to work, the overhaul is expected to benefit thousands of residents across sectors 28,29, 43, 44, 52, 52A, 56, and 57, officials underlined. The upgradation work is targeted for completion within one year.