Friday, June 17, 2022
If you want MLAs who pick fights, vote for BJP: Kejriwal at bypoll roadshow

Stating that, unlike the BJP, he does not know how to quarrel, but only to work, Kejriwal said, “I can assure you that AAP and I will work for the welfare of the people and development of the society.” He added, “Jhadu ka button itni baar dabana ki button hi kharab ho jaye.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 3:40:49 am
The CM at a roadshow in Rajinder Nagar on Friday. He will hold roadshows again on June 18 and 19.

In the run-up to Rajinder Nagar bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), intensifying its campaigning, held a roadshow helmed by party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Don’t vote for BJP. Wherever the party and its MLAs have won, they have indulged
in rowdyism, vandalism and brawls. They don’t know anything apart from spreading hate and violence. If you want progressive policies, vote for AAP,” Kejriwal said, hitting out at the party.

Expressing his excitement at the sight of thousands gathered at the event, he said, “I am thankful for all your support and participation. Last time, you believed in AAP and helped us win by a huge margin. Today, I come here again to request you to vote for us, help us win with double the margin.”

He added, “There is no use voting for the BJP. They cannot get any work done. They keep fighting with us throughout the day, so if you want a fighting MLA who doesn’t do any work, then vote for BJP. But if you want an MLA who works for you and resolves problems of the public, then press the jhadu (broom) button (on EVM). Over the past seven years, a lot of good work has been done in Delhi.”

The CM will hold road shows again on June 18 and 19.

Though the residents of the constituency were split over politics, there was widespread agreement that water supply was a pressing concern.
“Water is the biggest issue in this area. Over the last two years, AAP’s MLA (Raghav Chadha) was in power and despite being the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), he was unable to provide regular water supply,” said Mukundan, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, Block 7.

Another resident, Sanyogita Varma, said, “Water is an issue but AAP has done some work. A water pipe connection has been provided to some blocks and work is in progress in other sections also. The party has done a lot for the people, especially for women and weaker sections.”

A student from Andhra Pradesh who has been staying in Karol Bagh for the last two years said, “The area is a hub for coaching centres and students, but there is lack of a support system like a helpline for students to address their grievances. The PGs are expensive and students’ living condition is below par.”

A total of 14 candidates, including from the BJP and Congress, are contesting the bypoll scheduled to be held on June 23. The AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak, while the BJP has fielded Rajesh Bhatia and Congress announced its former councillor Prem Lata as its candidate. The seat fell vacant after erstwhile MLA Chadha was nominated by the AAP to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Pathak and Chadha participated in the roadshow as well.

