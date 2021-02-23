If I had to, I’d redo what I did on Feb 23: Kapil Mishra

Speaking at an event at the Constitution Club on Monday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that if he had to, he would “redo” what he did on February 23 last year.

“Aaj ek saal ho gaya hai, isliye yeh baat dobaara bolna chahata hoon… February 23 pichle saal jo kiya, agar zaroorat pade toh dobaara kar lunga (If the need arises to redo what I did on February 23, I would do it all over again),” he said, speaking alongside authors of a book, Delhi Riots: The Untold Story.

“I have no regrets, besides the fact that we could not save Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and constable Ratan Lal,” he added.

Mishra had led a pro-CAA rally in Northeast Delhi last year and had warned police to clear anti-CAA protesters from the area, failing which they would take to the streets. In a video tweeted by him on February 23 last year, Mishra can be seen addressing a pro-CAA gathering near the Maujpur traffic signal and standing next to DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya when he issues the ultimatum.

Riots broke out in the district the next day, claiming 53 lives.

“It’s been a year since Jihadi forces engineered the riots in Delhi. Exactly the same pattern is being seen even now, like what happened on Republic Day. The so-called fringe elements are trying to sabotage peace in the Capital, aided and funded by anti-India forces, both within and outside the country. And the ‘pradarshan se danga tak (from protests to riots)’ model is very much evident,” he said.

“This book has a lot on the conspirators of the riots. So you will not find much in the book about me,” he said, laughing.

The book has been co-authored by senior Supreme Court lawyer Monika Arora, Miranda House Assistant Professor Sonali Chitalkar, and Author and Faculty at Ram Lal Anand College, Delhi University, Prerna Malhotra. It was published by Garuda publications after Bloomsbury pulled it out last year, when it emerged that Mishra had been invited to an event to discuss the book.

“We have individually helped Hindu victims of the riots. And then we are questioned for why we do not help the other side. I say that the Waqf board is standing behind them, the entire Delhi government is standing behind them, the media, NGOs are all with them,” said Mishra.