If he is guilty, please hang him: Brother of accused in South Delhi rape-murder case

Tucked away behind Gurgaon’s Mega Mall lies Chakkarpur village — a labyrinth of dense, multi-story concrete structures packed tightly against narrow and unpaved lanes. It is a typical urban village where thousands of migrant workers find cheap rental accommodations, stacked atop one another.

In A-Block, a single building rises five floors high — its damp corridors filled with the faint smell of cooking gas. On the fifth floor is a cramped space that Jaikishan Singh (31), the elder brother of Bashu Kumar who was arrested on Monday for raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, and his wife Sudoba call home.

Jaikishan, who works as a deputy manager with a private bank, is still processing what happened. “The police came to my branch office in Gurgaon on Monday afternoon and took me to the station. My wife was already there. If Bashu is guilty, please hang him. But I just want the trial to be fair,” he added.

Despite having been booked in five cases, 29-year-old Bashu had been driving cabs for ride-hailing apps in Delhi-NCR for 10 years. Five cases were filed against Kumar in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 in Bihar — two of attempted murder and three related to brawls. He also allegedly attacked a police officer in Bihar’s Khagaria district. As per the police, Kumar had not undergone the mandatory police verification required for driving cabs.

However, his brother said that those against him in Bihar were “very typical” for that area. “There are property disputes where people lodge criminal cases against each other to deter them. I never took them for something too serious in my brother’s case. Every year, he came to Delhi for six months, drove his cab and earned some money. He came to my place to eat and occasionally sleep,” said Jaikishan.

Sudoba, on the other hand, is still in shock after his arrest.

To his family members, Bashu was just another kin trying to scrape together a living in the NCR. “He used to say Bhabhi (sister-in-law) is equivalent to a mother,” Sudoba said. “We don’t know what he does outside. Had we known this, my husband would have never let him stay near us. We’re from Bengal and have been staying in Delhi for 8-9 years.”

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“He used to mostly stay on the road… I suppose. We would mostly talk on the phone only. When he would be in Delhi, he would come here twice a week,” she added.

“He had gone back to his village in Bihar to give an exam on June 10. I think it was for the post of police constable.”

Around 4 am on Monday, the child, who was sleeping with her family on a footpath near a Metro Station in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, was allegedly abducted by Kumar, raped, strangled and later dumped near the Gurgaon-Faridabad border.

Kumar was nabbed by a police team on Monday immediately after he picked up a passenger in South Delhi and dropped them in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri after committing the alleged crime. As per the police, they nabbed the accused after checking CCTV footage, vehicle registration checks and GPS tracking.

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Currently, Kumar is in police custody till Thursday. He was injured in the leg when police fired at him in retaliation to him shooting at them while he was being taken to the crime scene.