If he is guilty, please hang him: Brother of accused in South Delhi rape-murder case
Around 4 am on Monday, the child, who was sleeping with her family on a footpath near a Metro Station in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, was allegedly abducted by Kumar, raped, strangled and later dumped near the Gurgaon-Faridabad border.
Tucked away behind Gurgaon’s Mega Mall lies Chakkarpur village — a labyrinth of dense, multi-story concrete structures packed tightly against narrow and unpaved lanes. It is a typical urban village where thousands of migrant workers find cheap rental accommodations, stacked atop one another.
In A-Block, a single building rises five floors high — its damp corridors filled with the faint smell of cooking gas. On the fifth floor is a cramped space that Jaikishan Singh (31), the elder brother of Bashu Kumar who was arrested on Monday for raping and killing a 10-year-old girl in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, and his wife Sudoba call home.
Jaikishan, who works as a deputy manager with a private bank, is still processing what happened. “The police came to my branch office in Gurgaon on Monday afternoon and took me to the station. My wife was already there. If Bashu is guilty, please hang him. But I just want the trial to be fair,” he added.
Despite having been booked in five cases, 29-year-old Bashu had been driving cabs for ride-hailing apps in Delhi-NCR for 10 years. Five cases were filed against Kumar in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 in Bihar — two of attempted murder and three related to brawls. He also allegedly attacked a police officer in Bihar’s Khagaria district. As per the police, Kumar had not undergone the mandatory police verification required for driving cabs.
However, his brother said that those against him in Bihar were “very typical” for that area. “There are property disputes where people lodge criminal cases against each other to deter them. I never took them for something too serious in my brother’s case. Every year, he came to Delhi for six months, drove his cab and earned some money. He came to my place to eat and occasionally sleep,” said Jaikishan.
Sudoba, on the other hand, is still in shock after his arrest.
To his family members, Bashu was just another kin trying to scrape together a living in the NCR. “He used to say Bhabhi (sister-in-law) is equivalent to a mother,” Sudoba said. “We don’t know what he does outside. Had we known this, my husband would have never let him stay near us. We’re from Bengal and have been staying in Delhi for 8-9 years.”
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“He used to mostly stay on the road… I suppose. We would mostly talk on the phone only. When he would be in Delhi, he would come here twice a week,” she added.
“He had gone back to his village in Bihar to give an exam on June 10. I think it was for the post of police constable.”
Around 4 am on Monday, the child, who was sleeping with her family on a footpath near a Metro Station in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, was allegedly abducted by Kumar, raped, strangled and later dumped near the Gurgaon-Faridabad border.
Kumar was nabbed by a police team on Monday immediately after he picked up a passenger in South Delhi and dropped them in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri after committing the alleged crime. As per the police, they nabbed the accused after checking CCTV footage, vehicle registration checks and GPS tracking.
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Currently, Kumar is in police custody till Thursday. He was injured in the leg when police fired at him in retaliation to him shooting at them while he was being taken to the crime scene.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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